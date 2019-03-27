A graveside service for Bobye Frances Smith Freeman, 90, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rabbi Neal Katz officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Freeman passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born March 31, 1928 in McKinney, TX to Bertie Lee Splawn and Rena Mae Pollard Splawn.
Bobye was a member of Congregation Beth-El in Tyler for many years and was actively involved with the Congregation Beth-El Sisterhood. She was a partner in several of her first husband, Ellis Smith's, business ventures, and was also a homemaker.
Bobye was preceded in death by her first husband, Ellis Samuel Smith and second husband Von Webber Freeman Sr. Bobye and Ellis did not have any children, but she inherited six step-sons when she married Von: Web, Ric, Frank, Jeff, Ron and Alan Freeman.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Congregation Beth-El Endowment Fund (1010 Charleston Drive, Tyler, TX 75703) in memory of Bobye and Ellis S. Smith.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019