Bobby Tom (BT) Tindel passed away on July 4th, 2019 at Homeplace Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX. He was born June 14th 1935 in Chandler, TX to parents Archie Bob and Margaret (Smith) Tindel.
He attended Chandler elementary and graduated from Brownsboro High School. He went on to earn a Bachelors from East Tx State College (now Texas A&M University Commerce.
BT was self employed as a livestock order buyer and rancher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant siblings Kenneth and Shurley.
Bobby is survived by sons, Michael (Theresa)Tindel of Eustace and Kenneth Tindel of North Richland Hills; daughter, Brenda (John)Jackson of Athens; grandsons, Brady & Chad Tindel; granddaughter, Brandy (Lance) Epperson & great- grandsons, Lane, Jackson and Logan Epperson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Monday July 8, 2019 at the Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.
Burial will be at Chandler Memorial Cemetary.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Schmidt, Darryl Royal, Luther Hudson, Brady Tindel, Chad Tindel and John Jackson. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 7, 2019