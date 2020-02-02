Send Flowers Obituary

A private family graveside was held for Bobby Rust at Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery in Van, Texas.



Bobby Ray Rust was born December 6, 1931 in Greenville, Texas. He had been a resident of Tyler for 13 years, formerly living in Houston. Bobby served in the USMC during the Korean War. He loved to play baseball in his younger days, and his love for the game continued. He was good at anything he tried, and worked in many capacities throughout his life. He started his career working as a journeyman/pipefitter, and then served as project manager and engineer for Pullman-Kellog. He was the president of Plant and Field Services of Texas in the 80's, and belonged to the Houston Pipefitters Union. He was an amazing car salesman, working as the general manager for Joe Myers in Houston for many years. Bobby was a lifetime member of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and loved to travel in his RV with his wife, Sheila.



Bobby passed away at the age of 88 on January 26, 2020 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Thallis Rust and Nora Frances Calvert Rust; sister, Patsy Williams; and two children, Charles Ray and Barbara.



Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sheila Rust of Tyler; children, Carol Ann Robinson (Ron), Glen Allen Rust (Elayne), Brandon Rust (Melissa), Jeff Luftig (Suzanne), Stacey Keller (Nancy), and Monica Keller (Bobby); nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregation Beth El, 1010 Charleston Dr., Tyler, Texas 75703.



