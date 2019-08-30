Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Lynn Morris Sr.. View Sign Featured

Bobby Lynn Morris Sr. 67, of Longview, Texas passed away at a Tyler hospital on August 20th, 2019. He was born in Hughes Springs, Texas on September 18, 1951 and was a graduate of Hughes Springs High School. Bobby worked 26 years at Lone Star Steel as an overhead crane operator pouring "hot steel". In his follow up career he was a self employed finish carpenter remodeling homes in and around the Longview area. He was "old school" and took great pride in his superb craftsmanship. There wasn't anything that he couldn't do or repair. His grandson's familiar words said it all "Give it to Paw Paw, he can fix everything"! Bobby was a Christian and loved Jesus. He enjoyed fishing and going with friends on excursions to dig for Indian artifacts. He loved searching for fossils in out of the way antique shops. His greatest joy was taking his grandchildren on outings to the circus, rodeo, fair, safari parks, and on vacation every summer. Bobby was preceded in death by his father B.F. 'Bodie" Morris; mother Ruby Nell Morris; brother Jimmy Morris; son Bobby Morris Jr.; and granddaughter Acelynn Jean Morris. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Deborah Morris; one son Brandon Morris of Longview; sister Linda Nell VanOver of Hughes Springs; grandson Devin Morris of Hughes Springs; grandson Gunner Morris of Longview; granddaughter Layla Morris of Longview; brother-in-law and sister-in- law Tony and Dianne Howes of Lockhart Texas and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the surgeons, physicians, nurses and staff of Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Continue Care Hospital that worked so tirelessly to save Bobby's life. It was not to be as it was his time to join our Heavenly Father. The Family wil host a Celebration of Life For Bobby Morris on Sunday September 22, 2019 @ 2pm @ White Oak Community Chruch (1501 N White Oak Rd, White Oak, TX) Pastor David Dusek will lead the service. Friends & Family are invited to attend.

