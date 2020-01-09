Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Lee Barrow, of Chapel Hill, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 4, 2020, in Chapel Hill at the age of 84. Private graveside services were held on Wednesday, January 8, 2019.



Bobby is preceded in death by his grandfather, Evans Johnson, his father, Clifford Barrow, and his mother, Maurice Barrow.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Barrow. They were married in



He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Julie Rhame and her husband, Terry Rhame of Chapel Hill, daughter, Kathy Whitaker, of Tyler, son, Davy Hobson and his wife, Sharron Hobson, of Tyler, daughter, Jill Smith and her husband, Davey Smith of Kilgore, son James Barrow and his wife Cindy Barrow of Big Sandy, daughter, Barbara Davis and her husband, Larry Davis of Denton. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



He was born on November 26, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1953. He went on to work for LaGloria Oil and Gas where he retired after 38 years. In 2019, he retired from Chapel Hill ISD.



Bobby enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and building. He was a member of the PRCA Rodeo as an award-winning calf roper.



In lieu of flowers, Bobby requested that donations be made to the SPCA, the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. To view online, please go to



Bobby Lee Barrow, of Chapel Hill, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 4, 2020, in Chapel Hill at the age of 84. Private graveside services were held on Wednesday, January 8, 2019.Bobby is preceded in death by his grandfather, Evans Johnson, his father, Clifford Barrow, and his mother, Maurice Barrow.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Barrow. They were married in Smith County on September 4, 1959.He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Julie Rhame and her husband, Terry Rhame of Chapel Hill, daughter, Kathy Whitaker, of Tyler, son, Davy Hobson and his wife, Sharron Hobson, of Tyler, daughter, Jill Smith and her husband, Davey Smith of Kilgore, son James Barrow and his wife Cindy Barrow of Big Sandy, daughter, Barbara Davis and her husband, Larry Davis of Denton. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.He was born on November 26, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1953. He went on to work for LaGloria Oil and Gas where he retired after 38 years. In 2019, he retired from Chapel Hill ISD.Bobby enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and building. He was a member of the PRCA Rodeo as an award-winning calf roper.In lieu of flowers, Bobby requested that donations be made to the SPCA, the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close