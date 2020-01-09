Bobby Lee Barrow, of Chapel Hill, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 4, 2020, in Chapel Hill at the age of 84. Private graveside services were held on Wednesday, January 8, 2019.
Bobby is preceded in death by his grandfather, Evans Johnson, his father, Clifford Barrow, and his mother, Maurice Barrow.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Barrow. They were married in Smith County on September 4, 1959.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Julie Rhame and her husband, Terry Rhame of Chapel Hill, daughter, Kathy Whitaker, of Tyler, son, Davy Hobson and his wife, Sharron Hobson, of Tyler, daughter, Jill Smith and her husband, Davey Smith of Kilgore, son James Barrow and his wife Cindy Barrow of Big Sandy, daughter, Barbara Davis and her husband, Larry Davis of Denton. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was born on November 26, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1953. He went on to work for LaGloria Oil and Gas where he retired after 38 years. In 2019, he retired from Chapel Hill ISD.
Bobby enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and building. He was a member of the PRCA Rodeo as an award-winning calf roper.
In lieu of flowers, Bobby requested that donations be made to the SPCA, the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020