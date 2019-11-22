A private graveside service will be held for Bobby Joe Kueck, 88, of Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Kueck passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Tyler. He was born February 10, 1931 in Dale, Texas to Earl and Ruth Kueck.
Bobby was a member of the United Methodist Church. He proudly joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school. He loved sports activities of all kinds, but especially enjoyed horse racing, the Dallas Cowboys, fish fries and backyard cookouts at the lake with friends, followed by late-night card games. Family was extremely important to him and he doted on his grandchildren. There was a special place in his home and heart for his recliner.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Clydine Dennard Kueck and his daughter-in-law, Sue Ellen Kueck. He is survived by his loving family including his daughter, Pam Gabriel, husband Matt and granddaughter Mary Birdsong Gabriel; son, Steve Kueck and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Shelby Laird Petering and husband Drew, Travis Laird and wife Taylor, Sydney Kueck, and Emily Allen and husband William. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to his caregivers Bobby and Vernetta Stevens and Ricky McClenton.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
