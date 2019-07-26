Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Jack Camp. View Sign Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Chandler Memorial Funeral Home Service 2:00 PM Chandler Memorial Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Bobby Jack Camp, 89, of Chandler, are scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Kincaid officiating followed by Masonic rites. A private interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery.



Bobby Jack Camp went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1930. Bobby married the love of his life, Martha Nell Vines, on March 9, 1947. They have been happily married for 71 years.



Bobby was born and raised in Tyler. He moved to the Freeport/Lake Jackson area in 1963, where he lived and worked as a carpenter. He returned to East Texas, settling in Chandler for the last 30 years. Bobby was a Master Mason with the Masons of Texas for 57 years in Lodge #1233.



He was preceded in death by his father, Travis J. Camp; his mother, Thelma Ward; his stepfather, Charles Ward; his sister, Margie Spees; and his grandson, Jason Thomas Camp.



Bobby's family was the most important part of life to him. He worshiped his beautiful wife, Nell, and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Martha Nell of Chandler; daughter, Linda Merrill and Harvey of Flint; son, Bobby W. Camp of Chandler; daughter, Debbie Lopeman and Mike of Lake Jackson; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Richard Camp of Cedar Hill; and two sisters, Wilma Thedford, and Mary Woods-Allen of Tyler.



Pallbearers will be Brian Camp, John Camp, Coleton Camp, Chad Crow, Brad Brown, and Randy Thedford.



Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1-2:00 PM prior to the service.



Following the service, a gathering will be held for friends and family at the Thedford Residence, 11833 CR 1169, Tyler, Texas 75703.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



