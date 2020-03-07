Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Rev. Bobby J. Herndon age 81, of Frankston, is scheduled at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Rev. Morris Ivey will officiate. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.



Rev. Herndon passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.



Bobby was born December 1, 1938 in Oil City, Louisiana to Delry and Allie (Hippler) Herndon.



Bob fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming either an engineer or a missionary. He was a lifelong member of Longview First Assembly of God. He graduated from Longview High School in 1957. He attended Southwestern Assemblies of God University.



In 1958, he joined the U.S.



After attending French language studies in Lausanne, Switzerland, he served as a missionary in Senegal, West Africa and later in Brazzaville Congo, Africa. He served as a Cessna 172/180 bush pilot. He retired in 2004 to Frankston, TX after working as a service engineer for the Aerospatiale and Turbomeca helicopter company in Grand Prairie, TX.



He lived out the LeTourneau University missions' statement, "Claiming Every Workplace, In Every Nation As Our Mission Field."



He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Eloise Herndon.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Linda F. Herndon, sons; Jonathan C. Herndon and wife Annie from Plano, David M. Herndon and wife Krysta from Lindale, brothers; Billy Herndon and wife Nelda of Longview, Mike Herndon and wife Pat of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Autumn, Ashley, Elijah, Allyson, and Evangelyn, one great-granddaughter, Rosie and numerous nieces and nephews.



Sons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.



