Services for Mr. Bobby J. Gimble, age 88 of New Harmony, is scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at the New Harmony Baptist Church with Bro. Brady Weaver and Bro. Terry Davis officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Mr. Gimble died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence in New Harmony surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Harmony on May 10, 1931 to the late Paul and Dollie (Cates) Gimble. Mr. Gimble was a lifelong resident of the New Harmony Community and a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church for almost 75 years. He retired after 40 plus years with General Electric/Trane in 1997. Mr. Gimble built a life full of wonderful memories. He's been Jean's soulmate since June 8, 1951 and truly gave her such a blessed life. Together they created a close and loving family. His conversations were full of the pride and joy his family brought him. Mr. Gimble was a hardworking employee and always did his best in everything he set his mind to, both at work and home. He was such a good son that Mamma Doll never wanted for anything. He was a wonderful role model for what a husband and dad should be. He was grandchildren as Daddy Bob to great grandchildren Gabriel, Elijah, and Jack Gimble Christian Kilmer, Ava and Sam Gimble and Bob Boy to Alexis Pettit. Mr. Gimble was preceded in death by his brothers, Zan Basil Gimble and Herman Gimble; brother and sister-in-law, Rudy and Joye Milam Gimble; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ed and Daphene Gimble Caudle, Milton and Margie Gimble Adams; grandson, Cason Patrick Gimble; great granddaughter, Chloe Jean Kilmer; son-in-law, Tony Voyles, and grandson-in-law, Tommy Pettit. He is survived by his wife of 68 and a half years, Jean Lewis Gimble of New Harmony; daughters, Donna Gimble Morriss and husband, Bruce of Tyler; Gail Gimble Voyles of New Harmony; son, Lynn Gimble and wife, Kalisa of Lindale; 6 grandchildren, Lori Butcher Kilmer of McKinney; Jena Sheffield Pettit of New Harmony; Paul Zan Gimble of Lindale; Jacob Anthony Voyles of New Harmony; Joshua Colton Gimble of Lindale; and Logan Bruce Morriss of Ft. Collins, Colorado; sister-in-law, Nita Munn Gimble of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Gimble, Josh Gimble, Jake Voyles, Logan Morriss, Michael Kilmer, and Tommy Walker. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Caudle- Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Dr. David Beaird, Dr. James Cotton, Dr. Stephen Cohen, Dr. Kenneth Kummerfield, Dr. Sasha Strain and our homecare nurse, Mari Faudoa for their care and concern. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas 75701.



