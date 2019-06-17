Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie (Harrison) Lovelady. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Graveside service 1:00 PM Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie Harrison Lovelady lost her lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease June 16, 2019. She was born November 18, 1939 in Farmersville to Emily and Delbert Harrison. She married Melvin B. Lovelady in Dallas, September 2, 1962.Bobbie graduated from Yantis High School where she graduated valedictorian of her high school class. She enjoyed reading and learning all her life. She attended Tyler Commercial College and later Tyler Junior College, receiving her associate degree and the University of Texas at Tyler, where she received her degree in business administration.Upon moving to Tyler in May 1964, she was employed by the Peoples National Bank as an executive secretary and enjoyed many friends she made there all her life. She began a second career as a full-time housewife and volunteer after the birth of her second child, Rebecca. After her children were grown, she returned to the business world as the manager of Dr. Jon Schreiber's medical office.Bobbie enjoyed her many friends and gave back to the community through many organizations. She was very active in various civic organizations in Tyler such as the Pilot Club, the Parent Teachers Associations at Rice, Hubbard and Lee, serving as president of all three organizations. She enjoyed the special friendship of the members of the Seekers class at Marvin United Methodist Church. Some of her activities include the Women's Forum, Women's Symphony League, various committees and the administrative board of Marvin United Methodist Church and the Salvation Army Women's Organization.She is predeceased by her parents, Emily and Delbert Harrison; an infant daughter, Paige Leigh Lovelady; daughter, Rebecca Lovelady Craft; and sister, Marquetta Harrison. She is survived by her husband, Melvin B. Lovelady; son, John R. Lovelady and his wife Jennifer; two grandsons, Jacob Lovelady and Joshua Lovelady; sister, Landa Rennels and husband Logan; brother, Juan Harrison and wife Sherry; sister, Lynn Harrison and nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers will be officers and employees of Henry and Peters, P.C. and members of the Seekers Sunday School class of Marvin United Methodist Church.The family wishes to thank the Hospice of East Texas for its compassionate care on multiple occasions during the long term of her illness and in the last stages of her life.Visitation at the Stewart Family Funeral Home will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019. All friends and family are invited to attend the graveside service to be held at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, Tyler at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with Dr. Doug Baker officiating.In lieu of flowers and food, the family request donations be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County or the . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Salvation Army Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

