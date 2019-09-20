Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary





A funeral service is scheduled at 11 o'clock in the morning Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Rusk. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Bryan Given and James Gofoth will officiate. Mrs. Taraborelli will be laid to rest at Jarratt Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.



She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rusk where she taught Gods Special People class for 10 years and attended the Bethany Sunday school class.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Domenic Taraborelli of Rusk; sons, Michall Birdwell and wife Linda of Highland Village and Frank Bright of Rusk. She is also survived by grandchildren, Joe Birdwell and Michelle Athey; and great-grandchildren Emily, Ruby, Austin and Aubrey.



Pallbearers will be Chad Green, Ed Hassell, David Cagden, Gary Corley, David Fulton and Glenn Cotton. Honorary pallbearers are Arless Corley and her Sunday school class.



