Funeral services for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Dotson Gipson, 85, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at New Beginning Church of God in Christ with Pastor Otis Winkley, Jr. as eulogist. Mrs. Gipson departed this life February 11, 2020. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Survivors include sisters, Ruby J. Miller, Helen R. Williams and Peggy (Curley) Caststell, all of Tyler, TX; sons, Rickey Gipson and Darrell Gipson, both of Tyler, TX; daughters, Linda (Aaron) Warren, Shreveport, LA, Brenda Walker, LaWanda Sherow and Barbara Gipson, all of Tyler, TX; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020