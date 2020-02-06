DOERUN, GA.- Bobbie Jean Clark Bridwell, 89, of Doerun, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Legacy Village at Park Regency in Moultrie GA.
Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Doerun First Baptist Church in Doerun GA with Dr. David Benton officiating. Interment will follow in Doerun Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Doerun First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, William Richard Bridwell and Melissa Ann Jones both of Doerun; grandchildren, Brandon Blake Bolton, Richard Earl Bridwell, Travis Franklin Bridwell, Clare Bridwell; great-grandchildren, Blakeleigh Rose Bolton, Allan Jacob Bridwell.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020