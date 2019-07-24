Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Service 2:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Bobbie Frances Meador Russell, 93, of Dallas, formerly of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Rev. Richard Luna officiating.



Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.



Bobbie passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the New Horizon Group Home in Dallas.



She was born on December 17, 1925 in Tyler to Thomas Richard and Jimmie Ruth Cook Meador.



Bobbie graduated from John Tyler High School and attended Junior College after which she met and married her husband, Donald Arthur Russell, who preceded her in death in 1983. In her younger years, she worked in the old Peoples National Bank for 18 years, retiring to be active in her Daughter's growing years followed by being involved in her granddaughters' activities. She loved her Church and was very active in the Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church of Tyler in several capacities until her health prohibited it. Bobbie was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. Coming from a large family, she loved to gather for family celebrations. She was the last living one of six siblings and tended to her Mothers' every need until her death in 1986.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and five siblings.



Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Dee Hamiter and husband Dan of Richardson; three granddaughters, Whitney Hamiter, Leslie Hastings and Amy Hamiter.



If desired, memorials may be made to Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church, 417 CR 1143, Tyler, TX 75704 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



