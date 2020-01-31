Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie Bickerdike Honea Waters of Asheboro, NC passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:08pm at her home. Mrs. Waters was born in Tyler, Texas the daughter of the late Arthur F. Bickerdike and Mary L. Stephenson Bickerdike.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, C.L. Honea, in 1959, of Tyler, TX, and second husband, Murdew F. Waters of Asheboro, NC, brother James Arthur Bickerdike of Tyler, TX and twin sister Billie Bickerdike Durrett of Hutchins, TX



Mrs. Waters is survived by her daughter Deborah Honea Shoe and husband, Mark of Raleigh, NC, four grandchildren, Brian Hunt of Raleigh, Rachael Hunt Elmore and husband Mitch of Charlotte. Also, Cameron Abrams and wife Lisa Lobree of Philadelphia, PA and Bradley Abrams and wife Tamara of Palo Alto, CA. Mrs. Waters had eight great grandchildren: Hunt Joseph Elmore, Reeve Arthur Elmore, Lydia Lee Hunt and her mother, Mary Gray Hutchison, Emma Abrams, Stella Abrams, Samuel Abrams, Boston Abrams and Cale Abrams. She is also survived by three sisters; Myrt Morris of Nacogdoches, TX, Bessie (Teeny) Gardner and husband Jimmy and Reta Spradlin of Tyler, TX and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Waters was a graduate of John Tyler High School and attended Tyler Junior College.



Mrs. Waters was very active in her church, first at College Heights Baptist, Tyler, where she and her first husband, C. L. Honea were Charter Members. She was an adult Sunday School teacher for a number of years, served on the Pulpit Pastor Search Committee and served in various other offices in the church.



In 1964 she married Mr. Waters and in 1965 they relocated to Asheboro. They joined First Baptist Church, where she served as an adult teacher for several years. By profession, she was a retired accountant for both Randolph Community College and Asheboro City Schools.



Mrs. Waters family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. David Mahfood officiating. Burial will follow, next to her first husband, C.L. Honea, at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.



Mrs. Waters requested that any memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You may also make a memorial online by going to



