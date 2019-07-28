Mr. Bob R. Clendennen, 84, of Hawkins, TX passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home.
Bob was born February 15, 1935, in Waco, TX to Paul and Opal (Henager) Clendennen. Bob attended Kilgore Jr College where he played football and was a JC All-American Tackle, then went to Texas A&M University and was coached by the legendary Bear Bryant; he was of the Graduating Class of 1956. Bob became a resident of Wood County in 1972. He worked in the advertising department for Tyler Pipe for 45 years. Bob loved to spend his time reading, hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He also enjoyed sitting on his back porch watching the wildlife.
Bob is survived by his children, Cindi Montgomery and her husband Terry, of Hawkins; Bill Beggs and his wife Gina, also of Hawkins; Dale Beggs and his wife Letetia, of Lindale; Lisa Prnka of Waco; Lynn Warren and her husband Larry, of Ben Wheeler; Katherine Bailes and her husband Peter, of Overland Park, Kansas; brother Gary Clendennen, of Waco; 21 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katherine (Kitty) Clendennen; and brother, Roger Clendennen.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 28, 2019