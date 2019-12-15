Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Memorial service 11:00 AM Marvin United Methodist Church 300 W. Erwin Street Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Born December 9, 1928, Bob L. Herd passed away December 13, 2019. The third son of Marion and Mary Frances Herd, Bob grew up in Dallas and Scyene, Texas and graduated Mesquite High School in 1946. Having learned to fly at Mustang Field in Highland Park at the age of 16, Bob enlisted in the



Bob and Pat started the Bob L. Herd Foundation in 1994 serving as benefactors to Marvin United Methodist Church with the Herd Worship Center, The Pat Herd Women's Center at Christus Trinity Mother Frances, The Herd Family Intensive Care Center at UT Health East Texas, and providing scholarships to the



Natural gas ran through his veins, but it was golf that was Bob's passion. Willow Brook Country Club was his favorite golf course where he served as President in 1980 and 2009. He spent many days scaring up a game of Hammer or Moon ending with dinner at his beloved New Grill. The CH4 Ranch near Albany fulfilled Bob's love for hunting, cooking and entertaining friends and family. He frequently flew his buddies to California or Hawaii for a weekend of golf. His quick wit, dry humor, and generous spirit will be sorely missed.



Bob is preceded in death by parents Marion Herd and Mary Frances Herd, brothers John, Marvin and Buddy, wife Pat and daughter Staci. He is survived by his brother David (Gail) of Ace, Texas, his sons Rod (Debbie) of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Jeff of Chapala, Mexico, Greg (Sheila) of Arlington, his daughter Kelli (Kim) of Dallas, grandchildren Danielle (Kent) Webb and Michael (Whitney) Herd of Tyler, Brandy (Torin) Willis and Bradley (Summer) Herd of Arlington, Ben (Mimi) Herd of Dallas, Tammy Herd-Duggan (Jillian) of San Diego, CA, Michelle Herd of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and 9 great grandchildren including Bobby Lee II born on his 91st birthday.



The family is grateful for caretakers Haley Dominy, Cassandra Howard, Delores McGee, Nannette Nicholson, Lesa Barnes and gives special thanks to Elsy Almina and Dr. Stephen Rydzak.



Memorials in honor of Mr. Herd may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701 or the .



Visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 300 W. Erwin Street, Tyler, TX 75702 with Dr. Doug Baker officiating. For further information please go to



Born December 9, 1928, Bob L. Herd passed away December 13, 2019. The third son of Marion and Mary Frances Herd, Bob grew up in Dallas and Scyene, Texas and graduated Mesquite High School in 1946. Having learned to fly at Mustang Field in Highland Park at the age of 16, Bob enlisted in the US Air Force where he rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. The GI Bill allowed Bob to seek the education he desired at Texas Tech University earning his Petroleum Engineering degree. After starting his career at Lone Star Gas in Athens, Bob moved to Tyler in 1965 with his wife Pat and daughters Kelli and Staci to start Herd Producing Company, Inc. Within two years his decision to become independent proved to be a good one...hitting eight of nine wells and propelling his career beyond his wildest dreams owning and operating hundreds of oil and gas wells throughout Louisiana and Texas. Bob was honored with the Society of Petroleum Engineer's 1993 Pioneer Award, the 1994 Texas Tech Distinguished Alumni Award and the Texas Tech Distinguished Engineer Award in 1995.Bob and Pat started the Bob L. Herd Foundation in 1994 serving as benefactors to Marvin United Methodist Church with the Herd Worship Center, The Pat Herd Women's Center at Christus Trinity Mother Frances, The Herd Family Intensive Care Center at UT Health East Texas, and providing scholarships to the University of Texas at Tyler, Tyler Junior College and Texas Tech. In 2008 The Bob L. Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering was named part of the Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech creating one of the largest petroleum engineering departments in the country.Natural gas ran through his veins, but it was golf that was Bob's passion. Willow Brook Country Club was his favorite golf course where he served as President in 1980 and 2009. He spent many days scaring up a game of Hammer or Moon ending with dinner at his beloved New Grill. The CH4 Ranch near Albany fulfilled Bob's love for hunting, cooking and entertaining friends and family. He frequently flew his buddies to California or Hawaii for a weekend of golf. His quick wit, dry humor, and generous spirit will be sorely missed.Bob is preceded in death by parents Marion Herd and Mary Frances Herd, brothers John, Marvin and Buddy, wife Pat and daughter Staci. He is survived by his brother David (Gail) of Ace, Texas, his sons Rod (Debbie) of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Jeff of Chapala, Mexico, Greg (Sheila) of Arlington, his daughter Kelli (Kim) of Dallas, grandchildren Danielle (Kent) Webb and Michael (Whitney) Herd of Tyler, Brandy (Torin) Willis and Bradley (Summer) Herd of Arlington, Ben (Mimi) Herd of Dallas, Tammy Herd-Duggan (Jillian) of San Diego, CA, Michelle Herd of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and 9 great grandchildren including Bobby Lee II born on his 91st birthday.The family is grateful for caretakers Haley Dominy, Cassandra Howard, Delores McGee, Nannette Nicholson, Lesa Barnes and gives special thanks to Elsy Almina and Dr. Stephen Rydzak.Memorials in honor of Mr. Herd may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701 or the .Visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 300 W. Erwin Street, Tyler, TX 75702 with Dr. Doug Baker officiating. For further information please go to www.stewartfamilyfuneral.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations