Blelve Leon Bridges, 76, passed away on October 23, 2019 in Tyler, Texas with family at his side.



He was born January 1, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, Texas to the late James Leon and Zoe Dean Peterson Bridges. He attended Overton High School and went to Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin. His love of business led him to own and operate the Piggly Wiggly in Fairfield, as well as several convenience stores in the Tri County area known to many as Jif-E-Mart and Pronto's. Blelve can be remembered as someone who supported the youth and many youth activities from coaching little league and sponsoring their teams to 4-H projects and encouraging their developments. He also served on many town committees as well as serving as Mayor of Teague, City Councilman and member of the Rotary Club for many years. He later settled back to his hometown of Overton with his friend and wife, Glyna Ballard Bridges until his death.



He is survived by his wife, Glyna Ballard Bridges; brother-in-law, Chris Roska and niece Jessica, also by Elmer and Patti, Billy and Sue, Melvin and Lillian, Susian and Herb, Slinda and Mickey and many more nieces and nephews and great-nieces and numerous nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents, James Leon and Zoe Bridges and sister Alice Kay Bridges Roska.



Pallbearers will be Chris Roska, Jay Shaw, Jim Shaw, Richard Ross, Josh Kerzee, Ray Garrett, Casey Story and James Light



Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Ballard, Jamie Ballard, Philip Ballard, Ethan Ballard and Luke Sams



Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton with graveside services at Purley Baptist Church Cemetery in Purley, Texas at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Atwell Hankins, Bishop Mike Peterson and Honorable Reverend Dean Peterson will be officiating.



Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home.



