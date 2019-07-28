A graveside service for Blanche Perkins, 100, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery in Dallas with Rev. Stephen Rhoads officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Perkins passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born August 16, 1918 in Rattan Community, Delta County, TX to W.J. (Bill) and Ela Allison.
Blanche was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church. She graduated from Ben Franklin High School in Ben Franklin, TX. She worked at the cotton gin in Ben Franklin and at T.G. & Y. in Dallas as a retailer. She was a perfect seamstress, quilter and wonderful cook who loved her family deeply.
Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, of 50 years in 1992; and infant grandson, Clayton Tindel. She is survived by her loving family including, daughter, Phyllis Tindel and son-in-law John Tindel of Tyler; two grandsons and their wives, Stan Tindel (Randi) of San Marcos, TX and Brad Tindel (Rosalyn) of Paris, TX.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 28, 2019