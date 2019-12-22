Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary





Blanca is described by her sister as a charismatic, talent filled personality who lived life to the fullest. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in the most genuine and positive ways and was always ready with a listening ear.



Blanca was a popular East Texas on-air radio personality for over 17 years known as "La Potranquita". Her voice, laugh, and powerful energy will never be forgotten.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosendo and Inez Ruiz. She is survived by a loving family, including son John Andrew Diaz. Siblings Humberto Ruiz and wife Felicitas Ruiz, Norma Tarango and husband Alejandro Tarango, Jesus Ruiz and wife Claudia Ruiz, Juan Ruiz and wife Corinna Ruiz, Mario Ruiz and wife Gloria Ruiz , Maria Olivares and husband Dagoberto Olivares and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A rosary, officiated by Father Jose Luis Vidarte will be Monday, December 23, at 6 p.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. Requiem Mass celebrated by Father Jose Luis will follow at 7 p.m. Honorary Pallbearers will be son, John Andrew Diaz; nephews, Emmanuel and Ryan Ruiz; and brothers, Humberto, Jesus, and Juan Ruiz.



Blanca Inez Ruiz, 46, of Tyler passed away peacefully after a long term illness on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Blanca was born on October 25, 1973 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Rosendo and Inez Ruiz. Blanca was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a woman filled with the spirit of a warrior; through countless battles with illness, you would never catch her without her vibrant smile and faith filled heart.Blanca is described by her sister as a charismatic, talent filled personality who lived life to the fullest. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in the most genuine and positive ways and was always ready with a listening ear.Blanca was a popular East Texas on-air radio personality for over 17 years known as "La Potranquita". Her voice, laugh, and powerful energy will never be forgotten.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosendo and Inez Ruiz. She is survived by a loving family, including son John Andrew Diaz. Siblings Humberto Ruiz and wife Felicitas Ruiz, Norma Tarango and husband Alejandro Tarango, Jesus Ruiz and wife Claudia Ruiz, Juan Ruiz and wife Corinna Ruiz, Mario Ruiz and wife Gloria Ruiz , Maria Olivares and husband Dagoberto Olivares and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.A rosary, officiated by Father Jose Luis Vidarte will be Monday, December 23, at 6 p.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. Requiem Mass celebrated by Father Jose Luis will follow at 7 p.m. Honorary Pallbearers will be son, John Andrew Diaz; nephews, Emmanuel and Ryan Ruiz; and brothers, Humberto, Jesus, and Juan Ruiz. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close