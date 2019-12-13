Funeral services for Bishop Tony Lamar Johnson, 57, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Minister Micheal Johnson as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Bishop Johnson died December 7, 2019 in Tyler, TX. He was born June 21, 1962 in Tyler, TX.
Public viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019