Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008

A memorial service for Billye Jean Hartin, 87, of Tyler will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Fairwood United Methodist Church with Rev. Brandy Stevens officiating.



Mrs. Hartin passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Tyler. She was born April 4, 1932 in Wellington, Texas to W. W. Buntin and Arlena Holland Buntin.



Jean was a member of Fairwood United Methodist Church. She graduated from Texas College in 1971.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis L. Hartin; and daughter, Lynda Jeanette Hartin. She is survived by her loving family including her son, Curtis W. Hartin; daughter-in-law, Terri E. Hartin; and grandchildren, Jeff Hartin and Liz Hartin.



Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the church.



If desired, memorials may be made to Fairwood United Methodist Church, 1712 Old Omen Rd., Tyler, TX 75701.

