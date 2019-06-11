Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ray Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Ray Alexander of Emerald Bay, passed away June 9, 2019 in Hospice of East Texas at the age of 85.



He was born April 9, 1934, in Wellington, Texas.



A celebration of his life will be held with family at a later date.



Billy graduated from Samnorwood High School in 1952; graduated from both Clarendon Jr. College and McMurry University playing four years of basketball and receiving his education.



He was an educator for 50 years before purchasing Choice Properties Realty in Tyler.



He enjoyed golfing, fishing, sailing, and fish cookouts with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Jackie, of 62 years; brother John Alexander (Donna), Jacksonville, sister Joyce Shipp (Roy), Emerald Bay, step sister and step brother , Rilea Cook (Mike) and Lee Erwin (Pamela); nephews and nieces - Lance Alexander (Stacy), Mark Alexander (Tiffany), Chad Cessna (Virgie), Julie Terry (Todd); sister-in-law Sandy Goldsmith (Gary), Wendy Motley (Scott), niece Hillary Hopper (James) and very special children Paul Coleman (Debbie).



He was preceded in death by his parents J.L. and Geneva Alexander, sister Nancy Alexander, step mother Mary Erwin Alexander, sister-in-law Mary Alexander, and nephew Hoyt Cessna.



Would like to say thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and C.N.A.s at Hospice for their excellent care.



Anyone wishing to make a memorial may do so to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701; or, a .

