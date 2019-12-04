Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Billy "Bill" Nelson Henderson, 88, of Frankston, will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston with Bro. G.C. Folmar and Bro. Scott Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Frankston City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4th from 6 to 8 PM at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



Mr. Henderson passed away on Monday, December 2nd at his home in Frankston.



He was born July 27, 1931 in Frankston, the son of Walter "Son" and Annie Pike Henderson.



Bill served in the US Army and retired from the Department of Highway and Transportation with 20 years of service. He loved to fish and enjoyed reading Western books, watching wrestling on T.V. and listening to Blue Grass music.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Jo Lindsey Henderson; his parents, Walter and Annie Henderson and sister, Rachel Henderson Walker.



He is survived by his daughters Sue Campbell and husband Gordon and Debbie Hilton; grandchildren, Sarah Hilton Moore and husband Matt, Cash Campbell and great-grandchildren, Sage, Hattie and Cooper Moore.



Pallbearers will be W.T. Jennings, Butch Hefelfinger, Don Lade, Jeremy Lade, Wayne Bristow and Guy Campbell.



Funeral services for Billy "Bill" Nelson Henderson, 88, of Frankston, will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston with Bro. G.C. Folmar and Bro. Scott Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Frankston City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4th from 6 to 8 PM at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.Mr. Henderson passed away on Monday, December 2nd at his home in Frankston.He was born July 27, 1931 in Frankston, the son of Walter "Son" and Annie Pike Henderson.Bill served in the US Army and retired from the Department of Highway and Transportation with 20 years of service. He loved to fish and enjoyed reading Western books, watching wrestling on T.V. and listening to Blue Grass music.He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Jo Lindsey Henderson; his parents, Walter and Annie Henderson and sister, Rachel Henderson Walker.He is survived by his daughters Sue Campbell and husband Gordon and Debbie Hilton; grandchildren, Sarah Hilton Moore and husband Matt, Cash Campbell and great-grandchildren, Sage, Hattie and Cooper Moore.Pallbearers will be W.T. Jennings, Butch Hefelfinger, Don Lade, Jeremy Lade, Wayne Bristow and Guy Campbell. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close