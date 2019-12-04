Funeral services for Billy "Bill" Nelson Henderson, 88, of Frankston, will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston with Bro. G.C. Folmar and Bro. Scott Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Frankston City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4th from 6 to 8 PM at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Mr. Henderson passed away on Monday, December 2nd at his home in Frankston.
He was born July 27, 1931 in Frankston, the son of Walter "Son" and Annie Pike Henderson.
Bill served in the US Army and retired from the Department of Highway and Transportation with 20 years of service. He loved to fish and enjoyed reading Western books, watching wrestling on T.V. and listening to Blue Grass music.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Jo Lindsey Henderson; his parents, Walter and Annie Henderson and sister, Rachel Henderson Walker.
He is survived by his daughters Sue Campbell and husband Gordon and Debbie Hilton; grandchildren, Sarah Hilton Moore and husband Matt, Cash Campbell and great-grandchildren, Sage, Hattie and Cooper Moore.
Pallbearers will be W.T. Jennings, Butch Hefelfinger, Don Lade, Jeremy Lade, Wayne Bristow and Guy Campbell.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019