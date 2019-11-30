Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Billy Merrell Reed are scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2019 12 noon at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, Chandler with Minister Delvecchio Shankle officiating and Minister James Sanders eulogist.



Interment will be held in Chandler Community Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Billy Reed was born April 4, 1955 in Dallas, Texas to William Guy Reed and Artie Lee Ross Reed. He was a graduate of L. G. Pinkston High School. He also attended Prairie View A&M College. After moving to Chandler he received his Associates Degree from Tyler Junior College.



Mr. Reed worked for Burns Commercial Properties. He was a dedicated member of Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance where he served as a Deacon.



Billy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale Johnson and grandparents.



He leaves as survivors; wife Georgia Davis Reed, son Jason Sanders, daughters Christina Willis, Tarsha Anderson-LaBoard and Gabrielle Reed. Brothers Douglas Ross and Lawrence Reed; Sister Cheryl Taylor. Seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Saturday 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Family hour 6-7 pm.

