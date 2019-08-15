Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Jacksonville , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Jacksonville , TX View Map Burial 3:00 PM Miller Grove Cemetery Miller Grove , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Billy (Bill) Wayne Marable, 84, of Jacksonville will be held at 10 o'clock in the morning of Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville with visitation starting at 9 am. Rev. Doug Wintermute will officiate with Rev. Ernest Higginbotham, under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Mr. Marable will be laid to rest at Miller Grove Cemetery in Miller Grove, Texas at 3 pm on land that was once owned by his parents.



Bill passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 peacefully beside the love of his life, Helen Heck Marable.



He was born on June 27, 1935 to Champ and Edith (Fisher) Marable. Graduating from Saltillo High School in 1953, he went on to work and live in various states before coming back to Texas and planting his roots. He served Jacksonville, the community he loved, since 1978. He owned and operated Jacksonville Packing Company for over 20 years, was a long-standing member of First United Methodist Church and served on the board for Texas National Bank. Through all his various interests, from flying and golfing to watching races and talking about cars, he developed long-lasting memories and friendships that remained steadfast through his life.



A faithful, loving and dedicated husband and father, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Helen Heck Marable of Jacksonville; sister: Elaine Garmon of Cumby; daughters: Carolyn Hryorchuk, Southlake; Cheryl (John) McMahan, Keller; Kristi (Rick) Ryczek, Dacula, Georgia; grandchildren: Lauren Whiddon, Taylor Wallace, Sydney and Kennedy McMahan, Corbin and Emerson Rico; step-grandchild Hayley McMahan of Columbus, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.



