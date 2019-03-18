Funeral services for Mr. Billy "BJ" Johnson, 71, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church with Rev. Mittie C. Muse, Jr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Galilee Cemetery, Flint, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Johnson died March 14, 2019 .
Survivors include his wife, Velda "Kay" Johnson; 2 daughters, Jamesha Whitaker and Miracle Johnson; 1 son, KeUnte Johnson; 4 sisters, Mary Ann Armstrong, Linda Allen, Diana Owens and Alicia Hill; 1 brother, Allen Sanders; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 18, 2019