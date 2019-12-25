Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Visitation 9:00 AM First United Methodist Church Jacksonville , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Jacksonville , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Billy H. Guinn, age 88, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 with visitation at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. Rev. Joel McMahon and Rev. Doug Wintermute officiating. Mr. Guinn will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemtery in Rusk. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.



Billy was born August 17, 1931 in Rusk and passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Tyler.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frazier and Mable (Holcomb) Guinn and a grandson, Justin McCullough.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Bettye (Mercer) Guinn; children, Gary Guinn and wife Cindy of Hideaway, Karen Adams and husband Kelly of Jacksonville and Jan Schmitt and husband Mick of Jacksonville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Barry Guinn, Clint and Sheli Guinn, Brett and Allie Guinn, Kyle Adams, Jacob and Kristi McCullough, and Cody and Sharae Schmitt; and 10 great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be his grandsons Barry Guinn, Clint Guinn, Brett Guinn, Kyle Adams, Jacob McCullough, Cody Schmitt and Archie Underwood. Honorary pallbearers are John Alexander, John Mark Lester, Kent Westbrook, Felipe Salazar, The Wesley Bible Class and Ushers of the First United Methodist Church.



A funeral service for Billy H. Guinn, age 88, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 with visitation at 9 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. Rev. Joel McMahon and Rev. Doug Wintermute officiating. Mr. Guinn will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemtery in Rusk. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.Billy was born August 17, 1931 in Rusk and passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Tyler.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frazier and Mable (Holcomb) Guinn and a grandson, Justin McCullough.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Bettye (Mercer) Guinn; children, Gary Guinn and wife Cindy of Hideaway, Karen Adams and husband Kelly of Jacksonville and Jan Schmitt and husband Mick of Jacksonville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Barry Guinn, Clint and Sheli Guinn, Brett and Allie Guinn, Kyle Adams, Jacob and Kristi McCullough, and Cody and Sharae Schmitt; and 10 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be his grandsons Barry Guinn, Clint Guinn, Brett Guinn, Kyle Adams, Jacob McCullough, Cody Schmitt and Archie Underwood. Honorary pallbearers are John Alexander, John Mark Lester, Kent Westbrook, Felipe Salazar, The Wesley Bible Class and Ushers of the First United Methodist Church. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close