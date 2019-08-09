Funeral services for Mr. Billy Eugene Mosley, 65, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Violet Baptist Church with Pastor Briant Brown as eulogist. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery, Tyler, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Mosley died August 4, 2019. He was born January 17, 1954.
Mr. Mosley graduated from Chapel Hill High School; Class of 1972. He was a member of St. Violet Baptist Church and retired from United Technology (Carrier).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Catherine Mosley. Survivors include wife, Deborah Mosley; 3 daughters, LaKita Jacobs, Shalisa Mosley, Stacie (Christopher) Mosley Lynch; 1 brother, Kenneth (Sherry) Mosley; 2 sisters, Evelyn Busby, Cheryl (Henry) Mills; 4 grandchildren, D'Ambria Jacobs, Keely Jacobs, McKinna Lynch, Masen Whitley.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Viewing for services is Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. only.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019