Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Graveside service 10:30 AM Lindale City Cemetery

Billy Eugene Copeland, born July 16, 1930 to Willis Allen and Essie Mae Yarbrough Copeland, passed away in his sleep March 11, 2020, in McKinney, Texas. Bill grew up in Lindale, Texas, where he joined the United Methodist Church at age 10 along with his parents. He graduated from Lindale High School in 1948. After attending Tyler Junior College for two years, he enlisted in the United States Air Force , where he served in intelligence for three years. He then enrolled in East Texas State College (now Texas A&M-Commerce), where he earned a bachelor's degree in business and a master's degree in history and accounting. He later did additional graduate work at the University of Houston and the University of North Texas. He married Barbara Sue Mayfield in 1954. They moved to Houston, where he taught at Smiley High School for three years, later serving as an assistant principal and then as transportation director for the district. In 1964, he and his family moved to Irving, where he was an assistant principal at Irving High School, founding principal of Lamar Middle School and Director of Secondary Instruction and Operations for the Irving Independent School District. He and his wife, Barbara, who also taught in the district, retired in 1989 and moved back to his hometown of Lindale, where they joined First United Methodist Church in December 1989. In addition to becoming a full-time rancher, Bill became involved in all aspects of the church and, with a group of friends, established the first We Care Pantry. He also was involved in Meals on Wheels, Emmaus and the Kairos prison ministry. In addition to Barbara, his wife of 64 years, he is survived by daughter Carolyn Atkerson and her husband, Dan, of Allen, TX; son John Copeland his wife Julia of Plano, TX; and son David Copeland his wife, Tracy, of San Jose, CA. He also is survived by grandchildren Lara Mercer and her husband Brad of Allen; Andy Chilton and his wife Brandi of Allen; Sarah Rowan and her husband, Jason, of Wylie, TX; Morgan Atkerson of Allen; Kathryn Copeland of San Francisco, CA; William Alexander "Alex" Copeland of Marble Falls, TX; Sam Copeland and Tim Copeland of Grapevine, TX; and Taylor Copeland of Boston, MA. Bill also was devoted to his great-grandchildren, Jack and Cate Mercer, Knox and Elodie Rowan, and Griffin Chilton. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Lindale City Cemetery under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020

