Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396

Funeral Services for Billy Charles Vaughn are scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Tyler Texas. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Billy passed away October 11, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on October 1, 1928 in Mt. Enterprise, Texas to James V. and Mollie Jane Farris Vaughn. Billy was a mechanic and truck driver for Haralson Moving and Storage Company for over 35 years. He was a Baptist. Billy also served in the US Army.



He preceded in death by his parents and his wife Louise Vaughn. He is survived by his son - Charles Wayne Vaughn and daughter-In-Law Melinda Handorf of Tyler, TX. Grandsons- Jacob Vaughn, of Ft. Worth, TX, Ronald Dale Kirk, of Tucson, AZ, Andrew Holden and Shon Holden of Ft. Worth, TX and a great grandson Cody Kirk, of Tucson, AZ and his sister Julia Ann Bryan, Dallas, TX. His nephews Darrin Bryan, Kevin Bryan, Allan Bryan and Micheal Bryan.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019

