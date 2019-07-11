Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie L. Gilley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of the life of Billie L. Gilley will be July 13, 2019, at Swan-Wood Springs United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.



Mrs. Gilley passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 94 years. She was the daughter of Needom A. and Johnnie (Beam) Beddingfield. She married Herman R. Gilley in May 1943 and they were together for 66 years until his death. The complete obituary is available in the archives of this newspaper or at Hilliard Funeral Home website, Van, Texas.



Mrs. Gilley is survived by her daughter, Janice Welk (Jon); son, Jerry Gilley (Beverly); granddaughter, Wendy Gilley Drake (David, and four children); and grandson, Craig Gilley. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, three sisters, her husband, and one great-grandson. She was a member of Swan-Wood Springs United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Swan-Wood Springs United Methodist Church, 12005 Hwy 69N, Tyler TX 75706; or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler TX 75701.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 11, 2019

