Graveside services for Billie Jo Hunt, 89, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Ken Somerville officiating, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Billie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at The Heights in Tyler.
She was born August 3, 1929 in Tyler to Ernest and Rena Drew Bement.
Among the many things she enjoyed, some of her favorite were the events and parties at the Heights, especially bingo and 7-up.
In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her son, Roger Hunt; daughter, Judy Bailey and sisters, Hope Topping, June Gibbs and Mattie Morrow.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Hunt of Trinity; sister, Ernestine Smith; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 7, 2019