Services for Billie Jean Crabtree, 89, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Dean Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Sexton officiating. Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery, 11567 County Road 1141, Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Crabtree passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in her home in Tyler. She was born January 28, 1930 in Rusk to Hardy Stanton Cook Sr. and Carrie Lee Shiflet Cook.
Billie was a member of Dean Baptist Church. She graduated from John Tyler High School in 1948. She was a bookkeeper at Texas School Book Depository in Dallas and Arcadia Oil Company in Tyler.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Crabtree; son, Richard Crabtree; sons-in-law, Roy Wellman and John Austin; parents, Hardy Stanton Cook, Sr. and Carrie Lee Shiflet Cook; and sisters, Bennie Merl Cook, Mary Lou Tutt and Lottie Dee Whisinant Smith. She is survived by her loving family including her daughters, Lynn Austin and Donna Taylor; son-in-law, Raymond Taylor; grandchildren, Jason Wellman, LeeAnn Allen Wellman, Matt Wellman, Amber Taylor Odiah, Austin Taylor and Mitchell Fish; great-grandchildren, Cain Wellman, Luke Wellman, Kennedy Taylor, Blake Wellman, Gracie Wellman, Matthew Wellman and Leona Odiah; brother, Hardy Stanton Cook, Jr.; sister-in-law, Shirley Crabtree; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Taylor, Jason Wellman, Matt Wellman, Austin Taylor, Cain Wellman, Luke Wellman, Blake Wellman and Matthew Wellman.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, TX 75701 or , P. O. 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 19, 2019