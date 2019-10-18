Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Funeral service 10:00 AM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Billie Estelle Gordon, 70, of Tyler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Byrd officiating.



Billie passed away on October 11, 2019 in Tyler, Texas at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital from complications due to congestive heart failure.



She was born on August 27, 1949 in Beaufort, South Carolina. Billie grew up in Wewahitchka, Florida as an only child with loving and devoted parents and lived a few of her adolescent years in London, England. She moved to Huntsville, Alabama in her teen years, where she graduated from Butler High School in Huntsville and attended college at University of Alabama at Huntsville. She began her career in civil service for the federal government in her early 20s as a computer specialist. She married Dale Gordon in 1990. Dale and Billie completely adored each other. Billie retired from civil service in 1996 as a director of computer services for various federal government agencies. She had advanced enormously in her professional life based on her hard work and exceptional intelligence without having a college degree. She truly was an amazing woman. After the federal government, she and Dale "retired" to Tyler, Texas, where she became the director of TASCA (Tyler Area Senior Citizen's Association), coordinating events, giving speeches and generally just taking care of everyone. That's what Billie did. She took care of people. She had an enormous heart, a sweet-natured disposition, a quick smile and kind words for anyone who encountered her. She will be greatly missed by all, especially her family who loved her beyond words.



Billie is survived by her husband, Dale W. Gordon of 29 years from Tyler, TX; her children, Wendy Carlton Hampton and husband Michael from Leesburg, VA, Daniel E. Carlton and wife Lisa from Slidell, LA, Jennifer M. Carlton from Tyler, TX, Catherine Carlton Harris and husband Kenny from Lakeland, FL, Scott Gordon and wife Tonya from Georgetown, PA and Heather Gordon Allen and husband Wayne from Fresno, CA; her former husband and friend, Harry Carlton; her grandchildren, Lauren Carlton Sumner, Jordan Carlton, Pearson Harris, Jacob Manlove, Amanda Hampton, Riley Harris, Abby Carlton, Garrett Hampton, Javon Carlton, Jace Carlton, Amy Gordon, David Gordon, DJ Jerousek, Farren Krebs, Ryan Gordon, Tierra Allen, Matthew Allen and Eva Allen; her great grandchildren Parker Manlove, Scarlet Jerousek and Elliot Gordon.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy E. Rowan and Verna Whitfield Rowan.



The family will receive friends for a visitation from 9:00 -10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Although she was not a patient, memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University, Tyler, TX 75701.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2019

