A graveside service for Billie Bob McConal "BB" Hickman, 99, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Loop Cemetery in Loop, TX.



Mrs. Hickman passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in Tyler. She was born July 8, 1920 in San Saba to Charley and Erah Johnson McConal. She married Charles Henry "Hick" Hickman September 14, 1939 in Seagraves.



Billie Bob was a member of West Erwin Church of Christ for 35 years where she was a dedicated Bible teacher and a guest speaker for many women's groups. She played bridge at least twice a week. She was an avid reader of a variety of fiction and non-fiction novels and the author of a book for younger mother's: "Children, Holy Terrors or Blessed Angels". Billie Bob was an excellent cook, hostess and seamstress for her granddaughters and a talented artist who filled her family's homes with beautiful artwork. She was also an enthusiastic sports fan. She loved all sports, especially her favorite football team, the Cowboys, and she would not miss a golf tournament when Phil Michelson was playing.



Billie Bob was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Erah McConal; her husband of 60 years, Charles Henry Hickman of Tyler; her son, Harry Hickman of Longview; her sisters, Connie McConal Oberholzter of Paonia, CO and Doris McConal Hunt of Loop; and her brother, Keith McConal of Loop.



She is survived by her loving family including her daughter and son-in-law, Betty Gaye Freeman and Enoch Freeman of Tyler; five grandchildren; Ashley Hickman Welmaker and husband Doug of Austin, Matthew Hickman and wife Leah of Longview, Trey Hickman of Jacksonville, FL, Courtney Troyer and husband Doug of Alexandria, VA and Colonel Charles Freeman and wife Nancy of Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio; eight great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Istook, Marley Freeman, Macey Freeman, Caleb Freeman, Micah Freeman, Mallory Hickman, Thomas Hickman and Jonathan Welmaker; and many nieces and nephews.



The celebration of Billie Bob's life is scheduled from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at West Erwin Church of Christ, 420 W. Erwin, in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Village and Family Services Agency of Tyler, P.O. Box 6564, Tyler, TX 75711-6564.



