Services for Dr. Bill Elliott Sanders will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Bro. Park Robertson and Bro. Ron Wells officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Burks Walker Tippit. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery in Tyler. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Modelers Club.
Dr. Sanders, 84, of Tyler, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
Bill was born in Tyler on May 16, 1935 to Isaac Perry and Nannie Vivian Elliott Sanders.
He was a physician in Tyler for 25 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1980, serving 11 years. He was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
Bill was preceded in death by daughter, Malia Sanders, daughter-in-law, Doris Sanders and brothers, Dana Sanders and Loy Neal Sanders.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Sanders; sons, Brian Sanders, Boyd Sanders and wife Traci, all of Tyler and Paul Simpson and wife, Kelley of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Mahra Sanders of Commerce and grandchildren, Danny Sanders and wife Amanda, Jessica Sanders, Mayzi Sanders and Kinzi Sanders.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701 or the , P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 18, 2019