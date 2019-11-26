Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Memorial service 10:00 AM Bethel Baptist Church Chapel Hill , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Beverly Jane Swinney, 68, Arp, are scheduled for 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill with Brother Kenneth Meadows officiating. Private burial will be held in Williams Cemetery.



Mrs. Swinney passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born May 10, 1951 to the late J.W. Sloan and Beatrice Golden. Mrs. Swinney graduated Arp High School and was valedictorian. She married the love of her life, Dale Swinney, April 3, 1971 in Chapel Hill. They were happily married for 45 years. She worked for Howe Baker and then was a stay at home mom for 15 years, then later she subbed for all grades at Chapel Hill ISD for 10 years. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill for most of her life. She enjoyed watching sports and spending time with her grandchildren.



Besides her father, Mrs. Swinney was also preceded in death by her husband, Dale Swinney, stepfather, T.L. Williams and brother-in-law, Sam Cavazos.



Survivors include her 2 sons, Bret Swinney and wife, Kristen of Chapel Hill and Drew Swinney and wife, Ashley of Chapel Hill; her mother, Beatrice Williams of Arp; sister, Brenda Cavazos of Arp; 3 brothers-in-law, Bruce Swinney of Tyler, Carey Swinney and wife, Virginia of LaRue and Steve Swinney and wife, Cindi of Dallas; 4 grandchildren, Noah Swinney, Kamdyn Swinney, Micah Swinney and Beckham Swinney; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019

