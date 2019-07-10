Visitation for Beverly Bell, 80, of Tyler is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bell was born June 1, 1939 in Eunice, New Mexico to her parents, Damon and Vola Rogers. Beverly grew up in Oklahoma relocating to East Texas later in life to be near family. She passed away July 7, 2019 in Tyler.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Bell. She is survived by her loving family including her sisters, Shirley J. Weekley and Connie L. Rogers, both from the Tyler area.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Beard, Myron Friend, Kevin Friend and Michael Curran.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 10, 2019