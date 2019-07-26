Beverly Ann Barton, age 84, of Emory, passed away tragically on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in an automobile accident outside of Greenville. Funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Emory Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Emory City Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM.
Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home of Emory is in charge of these arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.wilsonorwoskyfuneralhome.com.
Beverly was born on March 12, 1935, in Maud, OK, to James Escar and Mildred Ellen Barrow Collum. She married Charles Wade Barton, in Tecumseh, OK, on March 23, 1955 and they were married 50 years.
Beverly worked as the Nurses Aide at Rains Independent School District for some 25+ years. She was a member of Emory Baptist Church and the Amazing Grace Sunday School Class, and she loved the Lord with all her heart.
Survivors include: Sons: Wayne Barton (Tammie) of Tyler and Cecil Barton (Jane Ann) of Wills Point; Brother: Pete Collum (Lillian) of Odessa; Sister: Patsy Anson of Tulsa, OK; Sisters-in-law: Barbara Collin, Helen Barton, Peggy Gilliam and Sharon Barton; Grandchildren: Zachary Barton, Joshua Barton, Bethany Carroll, Cory Barton, Kendall Barton, and Sophie Barton; Great-grandchildren: Oliver Charles, Eleanor Rose, Rose Marie, James Thomas, and Reagan Renee; Numerous other loving family and friends.
Preceded in death by: Parents; Husband in 2015; 3 Brothers: Eugene (Red) Collum, Edward Collum and Jake Collum; 4 Sisters: Winona Bunch, Marjorie Northcutt, Wilma Dean Scott, and June Stovall.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 26, 2019