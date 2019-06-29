Bettye Lue Nichols (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettye Lue Nichols.
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial service for Ms. Bettye Lue Nichols, 72, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Michael L. Mitchell, Sr. as eulogist.

Ms. Nichols died June 20, 2019. She was born September 19, 1946.

Ms. Nichols was a graduate of of the class of 1964 from Emmett J. Scott High School, Graduate of Tyler Junior College and Oakwood University, where she received her Bachelor's Degree. She received her Master's Degree in Mathematics from Andrews University.

Ms. Nichols was a member of Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a retired teacher; she taught at Oakwood University, Alabama A & M University, and Shiloh Academy at Chicago, Illinois. She was a National Honor Student; one of the first African American students at Tyler Junior College; and the youngest Math teacher that taught at Oakwood University.

Ms. Nichols was preceded in death by her father, A. C. Nichols and mother, Feryn Nichols.

Survivors include 2 brothers, Robert C. (Myrtle) Nichols, Huntsville, AL and John H. (Evie) Nichols, Tyler, TX; 1 sister, Estella "Nikki" ( Andrew) Perryman, Flint, TX.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.