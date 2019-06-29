Memorial service for Ms. Bettye Lue Nichols, 72, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Michael L. Mitchell, Sr. as eulogist.
Ms. Nichols died June 20, 2019. She was born September 19, 1946.
Ms. Nichols was a graduate of of the class of 1964 from Emmett J. Scott High School, Graduate of Tyler Junior College and Oakwood University, where she received her Bachelor's Degree. She received her Master's Degree in Mathematics from Andrews University.
Ms. Nichols was a member of Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a retired teacher; she taught at Oakwood University, Alabama A & M University, and Shiloh Academy at Chicago, Illinois. She was a National Honor Student; one of the first African American students at Tyler Junior College; and the youngest Math teacher that taught at Oakwood University.
Ms. Nichols was preceded in death by her father, A. C. Nichols and mother, Feryn Nichols.
Survivors include 2 brothers, Robert C. (Myrtle) Nichols, Huntsville, AL and John H. (Evie) Nichols, Tyler, TX; 1 sister, Estella "Nikki" ( Andrew) Perryman, Flint, TX.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 29, 2019