Betty Ruth Day Caswell (7/12/1945 - 2/29/2020)
Service Information
Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-592-6553
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Ruth Day Caswell, 74, passed away on February 29, 2020, with her family by her side in Tyler, TX.

Visitation and viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 3rd followed by a Chapel service at 11:00 am at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Burial will be at Hawthorne cemetery.

Betty Ruth is survived by her husband Richard Caswell; her sons, Bryant and Richard Jr. and 4 grandchildren. To view on line, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
logo
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.