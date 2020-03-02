Betty Ruth Day Caswell, 74, passed away on February 29, 2020, with her family by her side in Tyler, TX.
Visitation and viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 3rd followed by a Chapel service at 11:00 am at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Burial will be at Hawthorne cemetery.
Betty Ruth is survived by her husband Richard Caswell; her sons, Bryant and Richard Jr. and 4 grandchildren. To view on line, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
