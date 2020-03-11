Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Service 10:00 AM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Betty Jo Williams, 78 of Tyler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. B.A. Morris and Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be at Waldrop Cemetery near Carthage. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11th from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Mrs. Williams Passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Tyler. She was born October 26, 1941 in Panola County to the late T.C. and Beatrice Mason. Early in her career she worked at a law firm in Tyler, but later taught at Caldwell School. She was a substitute teacher at Chapel Hill Schools, Wise Elementary and Kissam Intermediate School, and also Green Acres Baptist Church Day Care. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. She was preceded in death not only by her parents but a brother, Willie Merle Mason.



Survivors are her loving family, husband, Lynnwood Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Randy Reynolds of Troup; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Jayanna Williams of Whitehouse; four grandchildren, Brittany Dickey and husband, Tyler, Brooke Reynolds, Anna Claire Williams and Britton Williams.



Pallbearers will be Jeff Mason, James Mason, Mike Mason, Kevin Lake, Kyle Weatherford and Mark Rogers. Honorary pallbearers are Tyler Dickey and Stetson Dillard.



The family request Memorials be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler Texas 75701 or to Find a Cure ALS Association online. To view online, please go to



