Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jo Barnes, born August 8, 1936 to Bobbie T. Gilley and Edna Browning Gilley in Tyler and went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020.



Preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over 40 years Leon Barnes, 3 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her son Ricky Barnes and wife Tere, granddaughter Jo Lynn and husband Wayne, grandson Rocky Barnes, Brothers James and Jimmy Gilley and 4 great grandchildren.



Betty graduated from Chapel Hill High School and went on to be a hairstylist owning her own shop in Tyler for over 40 years. Women would drive all the way from Dallas to have their hair done by her. She went to school to become a jeweler and loved creating new pieces for friends and family and she loved gardening. But most of all she loved God and she loved her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed having a strong influence in raising her grandkids. She was a long standing member of Lake Tyler Baptist Church. Betty had a big heart and was always there to help others. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and a very loyal friend to those who knew her. She will be missed by many.



Pallbearers are Rocky Barnes, Wes Hitchcock, Jeff Gilley, Shawn Rhinehart, Wayne Newton, Jay Mack Evans



Visitation will be Thursday February 27, 2020, at 1:00pm and funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating.



If desired, the family request in lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Hospice (Heart to Heart) or to the . To view online, please go to,www.burkswalkertippit.com.



Betty Jo Barnes, born August 8, 1936 to Bobbie T. Gilley and Edna Browning Gilley in Tyler and went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020.Preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over 40 years Leon Barnes, 3 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her son Ricky Barnes and wife Tere, granddaughter Jo Lynn and husband Wayne, grandson Rocky Barnes, Brothers James and Jimmy Gilley and 4 great grandchildren.Betty graduated from Chapel Hill High School and went on to be a hairstylist owning her own shop in Tyler for over 40 years. Women would drive all the way from Dallas to have their hair done by her. She went to school to become a jeweler and loved creating new pieces for friends and family and she loved gardening. But most of all she loved God and she loved her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed having a strong influence in raising her grandkids. She was a long standing member of Lake Tyler Baptist Church. Betty had a big heart and was always there to help others. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and a very loyal friend to those who knew her. She will be missed by many.Pallbearers are Rocky Barnes, Wes Hitchcock, Jeff Gilley, Shawn Rhinehart, Wayne Newton, Jay Mack EvansVisitation will be Thursday February 27, 2020, at 1:00pm and funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Sherman Mayfield officiating.If desired, the family request in lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Hospice (Heart to Heart) or to the . To view online, please go to,www.burkswalkertippit.com. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.