Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Bullard Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Momma and Big Granny, Betty Jean Thedford went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bennie H. Thedford; parents, Albert and Mamie Purtle; 6 sisters, Louis, Heddy, Bonnie, Florence, Linda, and Coopie; two brothers, Milton and Billy Joe; one grandson, Steven Hightower and son-n-law, Ray Welsh. Survived in love by three daughters, Theresa Hightower, Benita and Randall Robins and Brenda Welsh; six grandchildren, Amie and Chad Ward, Kyle and Nikki Welsh, Kelly and Jason Lawless, Kevin and Kristy Hightower, Jason Robins and Justin Robins; great-grandchildren, Colby Ward, Michaella Ward, Logan Ward, Ty Ward, Jordan Lawless, Kaleigh Lawless, Reese Robins, Rileigh Robins, and Ella (Tootie) Welsh and great- great- granddaughter, Ava Rose Ward.



Visitation will be held at Burns Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.



Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Bullard on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Cathedral of The Pine Cemetery, under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit. To view online, please go to



Our beloved Momma and Big Granny, Betty Jean Thedford went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bennie H. Thedford; parents, Albert and Mamie Purtle; 6 sisters, Louis, Heddy, Bonnie, Florence, Linda, and Coopie; two brothers, Milton and Billy Joe; one grandson, Steven Hightower and son-n-law, Ray Welsh. Survived in love by three daughters, Theresa Hightower, Benita and Randall Robins and Brenda Welsh; six grandchildren, Amie and Chad Ward, Kyle and Nikki Welsh, Kelly and Jason Lawless, Kevin and Kristy Hightower, Jason Robins and Justin Robins; great-grandchildren, Colby Ward, Michaella Ward, Logan Ward, Ty Ward, Jordan Lawless, Kaleigh Lawless, Reese Robins, Rileigh Robins, and Ella (Tootie) Welsh and great- great- granddaughter, Ava Rose Ward.Visitation will be held at Burns Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Bullard on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Cathedral of The Pine Cemetery, under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019

