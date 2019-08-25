Graveside services for Betty Clark, 79, Garland, are scheduled for 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 27 at Williams Cemetery, Tyler, with Davey Smith officiating and Bro. Charlie Strength assisting.
Mrs. Clark passed away on August 21, 2019 at her home in Garland.
Betty Jane Clark was born July 7, 1940 in Tyler, TX to the late James Jackson Smith and Mary Frances Champion Smith. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of Byrd Lane Baptist Church in Tyler. She enjoyed playing bingo and having coffee with her friends at Primrose Apartment Complex in Garland. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Clark, brother, Oliver Lee Smith and grandson, B. J. Pruitt.
Betty is survived by her 3 children, Laura Gardner and husband, David of Lewisville, Thomas Dwain Clark and wife, Deborah of Whitehouse and Brenda Gail Clark of Gilmer; siblings, Linda Kay Smith of Garland, Wanda Bonner and husband, Bob of Lindale and James Lee Smith of Mexia; 2 grandchildren, Mandy Clark of New York and Brandy Redfearn and husband, Chris of Terrell; 6 great-grandchildren, Sean, Jacob, Christopher, Noah, Emma and Aubrey.
