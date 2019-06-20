Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 10:00 AM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Requiem Mass for Betty J McNamara, 97, of Tyler will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Tyler, TX



Surrounded by family at home, Betty passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, after a brief illness. Born April 13, 1922 in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Francis White.



Betty loved her family and friends and had been a member of Immaculate Conception Church for over 60 years. She married Edward J. McNamara on June 13, 1942. The next 62 years led them to New Mexico, Ohio, and Texas.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband Edward J. McNamara, parents Sherman and Frances White and sisters Eva Philips, Pauline Metcalf, and Lois Bair.



She is survived by her loving family including; her children, David McNamara and wife Beverly of Rowlett, TX, Michael McNamara and wife Kathy of Tyler, Patty Reardon and husband Michael of Galveston, TX , and Nancy O'Brien and husband John of New Braunfels, TX , grandchildren, Kimberly Lynch, (Nathan) Rowlett, TX, Sherry Brownlee, (Bo) Highland Park, TX , Scott McNamara (Kristi), Carrollton, TX, Michael McNamara, Tyler, TX, Chris McNamara(Christy), Tyler, TX, Emily Mielsch (Robby), Galveston, TX, Elizabeth Burdick (Dan), Shidler, OK, Bridget Dobias (Paul), Denton, TX, Colleen Baronet(Cody), Rayne, LA and Caitlin Warner(Ryan), Austin, TX, great grandchildren, Evin (Alex) and Brandon Brownlee, Jenna Young (Reece), Erin Goebel-Lynch (Eric), , Ryan Lynch, Sarah and Katie McNamara, Christian McNamara, Caroline and Mackenzie Mielsch, Joey and Scott Burdick, Wyatt and Aubrey Baronet and great great grandchildren Riley and Madilyn Young and a soon-to-be Goebel-Lynch



Visitation is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1011 E 1st St, Tyler, TX 75701.



A Requiem Mass for Betty J McNamara, 97, of Tyler will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Tyler, TXSurrounded by family at home, Betty passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, after a brief illness. Born April 13, 1922 in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Francis White.Betty loved her family and friends and had been a member of Immaculate Conception Church for over 60 years. She married Edward J. McNamara on June 13, 1942. The next 62 years led them to New Mexico, Ohio, and Texas.Betty was preceded in death by her husband Edward J. McNamara, parents Sherman and Frances White and sisters Eva Philips, Pauline Metcalf, and Lois Bair.She is survived by her loving family including; her children, David McNamara and wife Beverly of Rowlett, TX, Michael McNamara and wife Kathy of Tyler, Patty Reardon and husband Michael of Galveston, TX , and Nancy O'Brien and husband John of New Braunfels, TX , grandchildren, Kimberly Lynch, (Nathan) Rowlett, TX, Sherry Brownlee, (Bo) Highland Park, TX , Scott McNamara (Kristi), Carrollton, TX, Michael McNamara, Tyler, TX, Chris McNamara(Christy), Tyler, TX, Emily Mielsch (Robby), Galveston, TX, Elizabeth Burdick (Dan), Shidler, OK, Bridget Dobias (Paul), Denton, TX, Colleen Baronet(Cody), Rayne, LA and Caitlin Warner(Ryan), Austin, TX, great grandchildren, Evin (Alex) and Brandon Brownlee, Jenna Young (Reece), Erin Goebel-Lynch (Eric), , Ryan Lynch, Sarah and Katie McNamara, Christian McNamara, Caroline and Mackenzie Mielsch, Joey and Scott Burdick, Wyatt and Aubrey Baronet and great great grandchildren Riley and Madilyn Young and a soon-to-be Goebel-LynchVisitation is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1011 E 1st St, Tyler, TX 75701. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close