Betty Louise (Suber) Gonyer, 90, of Troup, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Oakbrook Health Care Center in Whitehouse, Texas. A graveside memorial service will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM.



Betty was born in Tyler, Texas on March 6, 1929, to Sam B. and Lucille Suber. She attended grade school in Salem and later graduated from Troup High School and Tyler Commercial College. Her adult life revolved around her time with family and friends, bringing her joy as she selflessly gave to and cared for so many. She also was employed as a legal secretary. Betty enjoyed traveling, listening to music, singing, playing the piano, painting and writing poetry. She was a Baptist who embodied her spiritual belief of the importance of serving others through good works.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, John Gonyer and Bill Reagan, her sisters, Mary Nell Beam and Sue Suber, her brother Sam "Sonny" Suber and her grandsons, John Klueppel and Ian Hunter.



Survivors include sons, Archie Hunter, Parker, CO, and Brad Reagan and wife Teresa, Troup; daughter, Brenda Klueppel, Troup; granddaughters, Laura Klueppel, Tyler and Melanie Hunter, Denver; as well as a great granddaughter, Rylee Klueppel, Lindale and a great grandson, Tiernan Procella, Denver and nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many employees of Oakbrook Health Care Center in Whitehouse and Heart to Heart Hospice for the kind and gentle care of our sweet Betty.



Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Boren-Connor Funeral Home, Bullard, Texas.

