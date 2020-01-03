Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Glen Perry graduated to her heavenly home in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2019. Betty was born to Glenwood Clinkscales and Pauline Melton Clinkscales in Tyler, Texas on April 2, 1932. It has been said by many that Betty was one of the most genuine, considerate, and loving people you could ever meet. All her children agree! Betty displayed many talents throughout her life: from completing beauty school to becoming a florist with her own shop, as well as taking care of her loved ones along the way, just to mention a few.



In 1979 at the age of 47, she moved to Oklahoma to attend bible college. What a time she had. Living in a trailer with no heat, she slept in layers of clothes and piles of blankets. It was so cold at times, that even her toilet would freeze over. Trusting God and pushing through the obstacles, always challenging herself and her faith, she prevailed. After two years, she graduated in 1981 from Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside kids half her age. What an accomplishment!



After graduating, she moved back to Houston to take care of her mother, father, and uncle for the remainder of their days. Betty remained active in church and work while pouring her life into family members and taking care of others. She was always giving of herself and so full of life and energy she could walk circles around many.



She is survived by her four children, Kathy Perry, Paula Karp, Tommy Perry, and Debbie Jenkins; their spouses, Diana, Dan, Debra, and Greg; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Mandi, Josh and Lauren, Devin and Melissa, Tarance, Thomas, Lauren and Andres, Chase, and Amber; and nine great-grandchildren, Renee, Kendall, Avery, Ellie, Emalee, Ellayna, Precious, Sadie, and Stella.



As a strong believer in Christ, Betty's faith in God has helped her along the many paths her life has taken, and now He has welcomed her home.



Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm, Cottle Funeral Home, 105 East Bradford St., Troup, Texas, 75789, (903) 842-3131. A committal service and reception will follow.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union Grove Cemetery Association c/o David Toole, 20362 Hwy 110 S, Whitehouse, TX 75791.

