Graveside services for Betty Penn Blanchard, 69, of Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating.
Betty passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born on September 19, 1950 in Fort Worth to the late Francis Owen Penn and Alma Brown Penn. She was a housewife, mother and volunteer. She served on the Crisis Center Board. She held president and vice-president positions and chaired several committees. She was an author and decorator.
Betty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Martin R Blanchard, Jr.; daughter Christian Nicole Blanchard; brother David Penn; cousins Camilla Cowan, Susan Kaiser, Don Cowan and wife Terri Cowan; sister-in-law Yvonne Redmon and husband Larry and cousin Monica Huskey.
Pallbearers will be Jim Churchwell, Steve Manley, Don McKenzie, Bill Luther, Lance Brown, Dr. Luther Bratcher.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76132 or SPCA of East Texas, 4517 Old Bullard Rd., Tyler, TX 75703 or to the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020