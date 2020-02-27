Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Betty Penn Blanchard, 69, of Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating.



Betty passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Tyler.



She was born on September 19, 1950 in Fort Worth to the late Francis Owen Penn and Alma Brown Penn. She was a housewife, mother and volunteer. She served on the Crisis Center Board. She held president and vice-president positions and chaired several committees. She was an author and decorator.



Betty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Martin R Blanchard, Jr.; daughter Christian Nicole Blanchard; brother David Penn; cousins Camilla Cowan, Susan Kaiser, Don Cowan and wife Terri Cowan; sister-in-law Yvonne Redmon and husband Larry and cousin Monica Huskey.



Pallbearers will be Jim Churchwell, Steve Manley, Don McKenzie, Bill Luther, Lance Brown, Dr. Luther Bratcher.



The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76132 or SPCA of East Texas, 4517 Old Bullard Rd., Tyler, TX 75703 or to the .



Graveside services for Betty Penn Blanchard, 69, of Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating.Betty passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Tyler.She was born on September 19, 1950 in Fort Worth to the late Francis Owen Penn and Alma Brown Penn. She was a housewife, mother and volunteer. She served on the Crisis Center Board. She held president and vice-president positions and chaired several committees. She was an author and decorator.Betty is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Martin R Blanchard, Jr.; daughter Christian Nicole Blanchard; brother David Penn; cousins Camilla Cowan, Susan Kaiser, Don Cowan and wife Terri Cowan; sister-in-law Yvonne Redmon and husband Larry and cousin Monica Huskey.Pallbearers will be Jim Churchwell, Steve Manley, Don McKenzie, Bill Luther, Lance Brown, Dr. Luther Bratcher.The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76132 or SPCA of East Texas, 4517 Old Bullard Rd., Tyler, TX 75703 or to the . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations